(The Atlantic) – John Mulaney was notably preoccupied with Boomers throughout his return as host.

But Mulaney’s motif played out most effectively in the pretaped sketch “Sister.” This spoof on a pharmaceutical ad proposes a solution to the problem of finding high-quality care for elderly parents: “I didn’t know where to turn,” a smug Mulaney says of his trouble helping his father. “That’s when I heard about Sister”—Mulaney’s character’s actual sister, that is. After “years of internalized sexism” warping her brain, the ad notes, a simple text message will compel Sister to leave her life behind for the responsibility of live-in, unpaid, around-the-clock care. The tendency of older female siblings to take on practical and emotional labor in their family unit has become an observable phenomenon in social-science research, and something of a meme too. In the sketch, as in life, they need not even be the eldest—societal pressures on women can work on daughters generally. (Read More)