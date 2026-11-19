Chinese scientist sacked after child died in gene-editing trial
November 19, 2026
(Nature) – Institutions and other researchers involved have also been reprimanded.
Chinese authorities have sacked the researcher who led an experimental gene-editing trial that resulted in the death of a child. An investigation into the trial by the Shanghai municipal government found that the researcher and his team failed to follow regulations and overlooked warning signs in a safety report. Several others involved in the case have also been punished. (Read More)