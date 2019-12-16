Vaping Increases the Risk of Lung Disease by a Third: U.S. Study

(Reuters) – The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, is among the first to show the potential long-term harms of using e-cigarettes, which are often promoted as a safer alternative to tobacco and a means of helping smokers quit. It found that e-cigarettes increased the risk of lung disease by a third compared with those who never smoked or vaped. And the risk was even higher among adults who used both e-cigarettes and smoked tobacco.