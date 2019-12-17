Sydney’s Wildfire Smoke Declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’

(Bloomberg) – The smoke blanketing Sydney is a “public health emergency,” according to a coalition of Australian doctors and researchers who say climate change has helped fuel the wildfires that have produced unprecedented haze. Air pollution across Australia’s most-populous city and parts of the eastern state of New South Wales have reached levels as much as 11 times higher than the threshold for “hazardous,” the group said. It called on state and Australian government officials to “implement measures to help alleviate the health and climate crisis.”