US Appeals Court Rules Obamacare Individual Mandate Unconstitutional But Leaves Law Intact for Now

(CNBC) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate provision was unconstitutional but punted on deciding whether the rest of the landmark health-care law should be tossed out. The court is ordering a lower court judge to reconsider whether ACA, more commonly known as Obamacare, should remain intact.