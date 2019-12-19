Rogue Stem-Cell Salesman Davide Vannoni Dies

(Nature) – The disgraced stem-cell entrepreneur Davide Vannoni, who in the past decade treated hundreds of people in Italy with an unproven treatment that health authorities considered ineffective and potentially dangerous, died on 10 December after a long illness. He was 53. His death brings to an end an extraordinary saga in which a group of academic stem-cell researchers in Italy fought for more than two years to halt his activities, which they said were pseudoscientific and endangered people.