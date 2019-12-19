New Details on Diplomat’s Mysterious Brain Injury Linked to ‘Sonic Attacks’

December 19, 2019

(CNN) – Doctors shared details Thursday about what happened to the brain of one diplomat who may be a victim of the so-called sonic attacks that have impacted dozens of people in Cuba and China. Researchers revealed the results of an independent brain analysis of Mark Lenzi, a US diplomat who was stationed in Guangzhou, China, in 2017 when he started experiencing unexplained symptoms including headache, difficulty reading, irritability, as well as memory and sleep problems.

Posted by

Posted in Global Bioethics, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Public Health

Ad