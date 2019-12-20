Doctors Prescribe More of a Drug If They Receive Money from a Pharma Company Tied to It

December 20, 2019

(ProPublica) – Doctors who receive money from drugmakers related to a specific drug prescribe that drug more heavily than doctors without such financial ties, a new ProPublica analysis found. The pattern is consistent for almost all of the most widely prescribed brand-name drugs in Medicare, including drugs that treat diabetes, asthma and more. The financial interactions include payments for delivering promotional talks, consulting and receiving sponsored meals and travel.

