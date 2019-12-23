Why DNA Testing Kits Shouldn’t Be on Your Holiday Shopping List

(Quartz) – Both AncestryDNA and 23andMe, two of the leading direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies, have launched promotional holiday sales, should you want to give your loved ones the gift of decoding their genes as a last-minute gift. This isn’t the first year the firms have used sales events to pull in curious customers who think it could be a fun idea to bond over genetic testing results. But if science journalists have said it once, we’ve said it several times over: Do not get your family a direct-to-consumer genetic testing kit, and think twice before you take one you may receive.