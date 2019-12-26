A Woman Was Permanently Injured from a Skin-Lightening Cream Tainted with an Extremely Toxic Form of Mercury–the First Such Case in the US

(CNN) – Her family told health officials she used a skin-lightening cream from Mexico twice daily for the past seven years. She’d purchased the cream — Pond’s Rejuveness from Mexico that had been tainted with methylmercury after its manufacturing — through friends to erase blemishes and wrinkles. Officials tested the cream and found it contained 12,000 parts per million of methylmercury — a bit over 1.2%. It’s illegal in the US to sell skin creams that contain more than 1 ppm mercury.