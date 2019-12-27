Heavy Drinking Plus Xanax, Valium: A Dangerous Mix

(U.S. News & World Report) – People who regularly drink to excess are also likely to use benzodiazepines, a new study finds. These drugs — like Valium (diazepam), Xanax (alprazolam), Klonopin (clonazepam), Ativan (lorazepam), and Restoril (temazepam) — are used to treat depression and anxiety. But when heavy drinkers use them, benzodiazepines (sometimes referred to as “benzos”) may increase the risk for overdoses and accidents and make psychiatric conditions worse, researchers warn.