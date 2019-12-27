Study: State Laws Restricting Opioid Prescriptions Appear to Work

(UPI) – Opioid abuse may still be at crisis levels across the United States, but legislative efforts designed to place limits on use of prescription painkillers driving the problem appear to be working, a new analysis has revealed. In an article published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers comparing opioid prescribing levels among surgeons before and after new laws in Massachusetts and Connecticut — two states where use of the drugs has reached epidemic proportions — found that they were at least somewhat successful at reducing use of the medications.