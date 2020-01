U.S. Vaping-Related Deaths Rise to 55, Cases of Illness to 2,561

(Reuters) – U.S. health officials said on Tuesday one more death occurred since last week from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total toll to 55. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported 2,561 cases from the illness associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping products, as of Dec. 27.