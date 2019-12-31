Australian Biobank Repatriates Hundreds of ‘Legacy’ Indigenous Blood Samples

(Nature) – Last month, the Galiwin’ku community of Elcho Island off the coast of northern Australia celebrated the return of more than 200 vials of blood that were collected from their ancestors half a century ago, before modern research principles on informed consent existed. Unbeknownst to the Galiwin’ku community, the blood vials had been in freezers at the Australian National University in Canberra ever since.