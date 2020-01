Gene Therapy Trial Shows Promise for Curing a Type of Hemophilia

(UPI) – A new gene therapy appears to serve as a functional cure for the most common type of hemophilia, early clinical trial results indicate. Patients who received the one-time intravenous therapy continue to have a more than 90 percent decrease in bleeding events two to three years after their initial treatment, researchers reported Jan. 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine.