Body Donation: The Lessons Learned from the Dead

(BBC) – Making end of life plans and discussing death can be difficult for many and taboo for some. But about 100 people each year in Northern Ireland make a conscious decision, hoping their death can benefit others. They decide to bequeath their bodies to Queen’s University’s medical school. To medical and science students studying anatomy, they are known as the “silent teachers”. Dr Samantha Taylor, an anatomy specialist who lectures at QUB’s Centre for Biomedical Sciences Education, said she “could not put a value on what they teach us”.