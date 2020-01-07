Cannabis Edibles May Present Unanticipated Dangers
(Reuters) – With cannabis edibles becoming legal and available in more and more places, experts warn there could be unexpected health risks. In a commentary in the medical journal CMAJ, researchers explored the possible dangers associated with foods containing cannabis. Risks include inadvertent overdose, because it takes much longer for edible cannabis to take effect, accidental consumption by children and unexpected potency in the elderly.