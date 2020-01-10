The March of the Boomers: Daily Armies of New Seniors Swell the Medicare Ranks

(Managed Care Magazine) – W?e’ve been hearing the figure at least since 2011, when the first baby boomers turned 65 and became eligible for Medicare: Each day now, 10,000 Americans cross that threshold and switch their coverage to the federal program. And unlike the billions and trillions bandied about in our era, 10,000 isn’t impossible to picture. Just two days’ worth of these new enrollees would fill Madison Square Garden. What does that number mean? For one thing, it affects a flock of other numbers. Take 60 million—the total Medicare enrollment likely to be reached this year.