A Massive Study of 200,000 Veterans Identifies Genetic Links to Anxiety

(CNN) – A massive genetic study in nearly 200,000 veterans with anxiety is providing new insights into how and why people may be pre-disposed to anxiety issues. The genome-wide association study was the “largest ever study” looking into genes that could be associated with anxiety, according to Daniel Levey, a postdoctorate associate at the Yale School of Medicine and one of the authors of the study. The study identified six genetic variants linked to anxiety.