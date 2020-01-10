Nearly 2 Million Adults Are Estimated to Have Shown Symptoms of PTSD During Hong Kong Protests, Study Finds

(CNN) – Almost 2 million people in Hong Kong — about a third its adult population — are estimated to have experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during months of social unrest in the city, according to research published Friday in The Lancet medical journal. Researchers from the University of Hong Kong surveyed 18,000 people between 2009 and 2019 in what they said was the world’s largest and longest study of the population-wide impact of social unrest on mental health.