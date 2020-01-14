China’s Swift ID of a New Virus Is a Win for Public Health

(Wired) – To some scientists and public health officials in the West, the evolving situation in Wuhan has an upside: It demonstrates that China’s scientific infrastructure and public health policies have made huge strides since the 2003 SARS outbreak. That disease eventually spread to 26 countries, killing 774 people and sickening thousands more. But for the first few months of that outbreak, the Chinese government hid the epidemic and its consequences from the rest of the world, slowing efforts to identify and contain the virus.