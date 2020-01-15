Study Confirms Safety of Long-Term Schizophrenia Medication

(Managed Care Magazine) – The largest study ever done of long-term antipsychotic therapy for schizophrenia—with an average follow-up of more than 14 years—confirmed that patients are safer with medication than without it. The study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and colleagues in Germany, the United States, and Finland found that mortality was sharply higher during periods when patients were not using medication than when they were.