Hundreds Dead as Yemen Flu Outbreak Spreads

(SciDevNet) – The World Health Organization (WHO) sought to allay fears about the presence of swine flu in Yemen after the war-torn country’s health authorities said a growing outbreak had claimed more than 270 lives in three months. The Houthi-affiliated health ministry is introducing measures to combat the spread of the H1N1 flu strain across several governorates, only months after declaring an emergency state over outbreaks of dengue and malaria. According to a report released by the ministry and seen by SciDev.Net, the virus has killed 271 people out of 6,945 suspected of contracting the infection since October 2019.