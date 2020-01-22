‘To Stop Now Would Be Foolish’: Doubling Down on Services for High-Cost Patients

(NPR) – A study in the New England Journal of Medicine this month confirmed that repeat hospitalizations did indeed drop for participants in the Camden program — but the result was no better in that regard than the results from a group of patients who did not get the intensive care coordination. Many state and federal policymakers across the U.S. initially had been attracted to the Camden model because they saw it as a possible solution for this intractable reality: Just 5% of patients account for half of all health spending.