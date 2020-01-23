23andMe Laid Off 100 Employees Due to Slowing DNA Kit Sales

(Vox) – 23andMe, the popular DNA testing company, is laying off about 100 employees or 14 percent of its workforce as consumer demand for its kits has weakened. The company said that a variety of factors, including privacy concerns, could have contributed to the slowing market. “This has been slow and painful for us,” CEO Anne Wojcicki told CNBC, adding that she was “surprised” by the decreased demand for the company’s DNA tests, which tell consumers about their ancestry as well as potential health issues.