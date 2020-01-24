Psychology Still Skews Western and Affluent. Can It Be Fixed?

(Undark) – In many cases, other research suggests, the population being studied does matter —often in subtle and profound ways — and Legare is not the first researcher to voice these concerns. Debates about the diversity of psychology subjects reached a peak around 2010, when a widely read paper charged that an overreliance on research from Western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic societies — often shortened to the acronym “WEIRD” — amounted to a crisis for the behavioral sciences. At the time, it seemed possible that the field would undergo major reforms.