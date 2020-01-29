TB Vaccines Can Vary Greatly, Study Finds. But Does That Mean Some Are Less Protective?

(STAT News) – Because of this history, what we consider a single vaccine is in fact many, made thousands of miles apart. They’re like siblings, descended from the same stock, sharing all sorts of quirks and genes. But they aren’t quite identical. Now, a study published Tuesday has carefully catalogued how many live, but weakened, bacteria the vials from different vaccine manufacturers contain — and some turn out to have 10- to 1,000-fold more than others when grown up in the lab.