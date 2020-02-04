Lab Benefit Managers Seek to Stem the Rising Tide of Genetic Tests

(Managed Care Magazine) – There are more than 140,000 genetic tests currently in use, and lab companies launch more than 15 new ones every day. The tests themselves have become more intricate as next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has become common. Using NGS, labs can find variances in 50 or more genes in one panel of tests. Because of the way billing codes work, the more genes a lab can pack into a panel, the more it can bill. While seeking variances in more genes may provide useful clinical information, ambiguity in how these panels are described and billed can confuse health plan billing systems because billing codes and coverage policies generally are organized gene by gene.