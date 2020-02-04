Dentists Commonly Over-Prescribe Opioids

(Reuters) – More than half of the opioid prescriptions written by U.S. dentists between 2011 and 2015 exceeded current government guidelines for treating pain associated with dental procedures, a new study suggests. In an analysis of nearly 550,000 dental visits by adults, researchers found that opioid prescriptions were written for more than the three-day maximum recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the report in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.