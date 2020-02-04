UK Inquiry: Rogue Breast Surgeon Hurt Over 1,000 Patients

(ABC News) – The chair of an independent inquiry into how a prominent British breast surgeon was able to perform unnecessary operations for years concluded Tuesday that more than 1,000 patients might have been affected by a “dysfunctional” system that did not keep patients safe. In 2017, a jury found rogue surgeon Ian Paterson guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and three counts of unlawful wounding. Prosecutors say the doctor lied to patients or exaggerated their risk of cancer to persuade them to have surgery.