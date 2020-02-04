High-Profile Report on Asymptomatic Spread of Coronavirus Based on Faulty Information, Health Officials Say

(STAT News) – Ahigh-profile scientific paper that found that a patient with the new coronavirus had transmitted it to other people in Germany before showing any symptoms was based on faulty information, health officials say. The woman, whose case was reported last week in the New England Journal of Medicine, had experienced mild symptoms and was taking fever-suppressing medication at the time she infected two colleagues, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s public health agency, confirmed via email. The woman, from China, was on a work trip to her company’s headquarters in Bavaria.