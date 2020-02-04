Step Aside CRISPR, RNA Editing Is Taking Off

(Nature) – Excitement over RNA editing is finally catching on. In 2019, researchers published more than 400 papers on the topic, according to data from Scopus, an abstract and citation database. A handful of start-up companies are beginning to use RNA-editing systems to develop potential treatments for everything from genetic diseases such as muscular dystrophy to temporary maladies such as acute pain. And although RNA-based drugs have had difficulty reaching the market owing to challenges in delivery and tolerance, some regulatory approvals in the past few years might help to pave the way for RNA-editing therapies. Several hurdles remain: current technologies can alter RNA sequences in only a few limited ways, and getting the system to work as intended in the human body will prove challenging.