Calling All Coronavirus Researchers: Keep Sharing, Stay Open

(Nature) – Twenty thousand cases; more than 400 lives lost. The coronavirus first reported last December is now a public-health emergency of international concern. In China, cities have been sealed off, and the authorities have built an entire new hospital in Wuhan, where the outbreak started. Along with medical workers, the country’s researchers are playing a vital part. Epidemiologists are working to update estimates of case numbers; genome samples of the pathogen are being sequenced and results are being shared.