In Quarantined Wuhan, Hospital Beds for Coronavirus Patients Are Scarce

February 5, 2020

(NPR) – Scientists and public health authorities in China and around the world have mobilized quickly to identify and treat a global outbreak of this new strain of the coronavirus. But in Wuhan, which has fully a third of the more than 24,000 confirmed cases of the illness as of Wednesday, overwhelmed hospitals are struggling to screen all potential cases and to treat the ever-growing number of patients. NPR spoke to more than a dozen families with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus. They recounted days of waiting in line to be screened with little more than an intravenous drip as treatment.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Public Health

Ad