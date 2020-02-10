Don’t Trust Your Memories If You’re High on Weed, Study Says

(CNN) – A new study published Monday found people who took just one hit of weed doubled their number of “false memories” in a virtual reality scenario compared to those who puffed on a placebo, said study author Johannes Ramaekers, a professor of psychopharmacology at Maastricht University in The Netherlands. A false memory is a recollection of something that didn’t occur or a memory that is different from the way it actually happened, often triggered by suggestions from others.