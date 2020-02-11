The Doctors Who Bill You While You’re Unconscious

(The Atlantic) – A growing body of research suggests that this nightmare scenario is fairly common for Americans. And now, a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has that found surprise bills might be even more common than previously estimated: They happen about a fifth of the time that a patient has an elective surgery at an in-network hospital with an in-network surgeon. Having a surprise out-of-network bill raised the total bill by an average of $14,083. The dollars racked up while many patients were unconscious, and an out-of-network specialist simply walked into the room.