Disease Caused by Novel Coronavirus Officially Has a Name: Covid-19

(STAT News) – The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has a name: Covid-19. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, announced the name Tuesday, giving a specific identifier to a disease that has been confirmed in more than 42,000 people and caused more than 1,000 deaths in China. There have been fewer than 400 cases in 24 other countries, with one death.