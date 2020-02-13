Understanding Pandemics: What They Mean, Don’t Mean, and What Comes Next with the Coronavirus

(STAT News) – But what is a pandemic? And if efforts like the quarantining of returning travelers cannot stop spread of the virus, what will? We’re peering into the unknown here, but given the ease with which this coronavirus seems to transmit from person to person, the world is likely to see much broader international spread of the virus, now known as SARS-CoV-2. (The disease the virus causes has been named Covid-19.) Here’s what you need to know about pandemics.