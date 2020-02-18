Heart Doctors ‘Held Back Stent Death Data’

(BBC) – Doctors working on a clinical trial for treatment of heart disease held back key data, Newsnight has been told. The Excel trial tested whether stents were as effective as open heart surgery at treating patients with a heart problem called left main disease. The data suggested more people fitted with stents were dying after three years. It was eventually published – but only after treatment guidelines that partly relied on the trial had been written. These guidelines recommend both stents and heart surgery for certain patients with left main disease.