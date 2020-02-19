Coronavirus Spurs Prejudice. History Suggests That’s No Surprise

(Undark) -The recent marginalization of people who are or appear East Asian hardly stops with Kim. The now widely-reported coronavirus causing flu-like symptoms around the globe was first detected last December in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei Province. According to the World Health Organization, the rapidly spreading virus has now infected more than 45,000 people across 25 countries, and killed 1,115 (mostly in China), stoking racism and xenophobia. (On Thursday, China reported an even higher number of cases due to a new reporting method.)