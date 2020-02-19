An Expert Booted Off the Diamond Princess Says Japan’s Coronavirus Control Is “Completely Chaotic”

(Quartz) – As the number of people infected on the vessel steadily crept up, experts began questioning Japan’s strategy of continuing to enforce the quarantine on thousands of people in an enclosed space. While passengers were confined to their cabins, crew members shared living and working spaces and had minimal protective gear when interacting with passengers. As of yesterday, 542 people have been confirmed infected with coronavirus, or roughly 15% of everyone onboard.