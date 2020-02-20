What’s Holding Back Gene Therapy?

(MedPage Today) – Gene therapy is finally poised to revolutionize the treatment of many diseases, but the nascent field is facing challenges — notably in manufacturing — that could limit its early success, experts tell MedPage Today. With two chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatments and two more traditional gene therapies approved, plus a handful of gene therapy products in late-stage trials, excitement is high. But manufacturing bottlenecks, paired with quality control and talent pool concerns, raise questions about the pace of progress.