Indian Women ‘Forced into Gynecological Tests’ to Prove Work Fitness

(BBC) – Indian authorities are investigating claims that dozens of women were forced to have gynaecological tests to prove their fitness for work. The women, trainee government clerks in the city of Surat, in Gujarat, say they were also checked for pregnancy. An official report on the alleged incident is expected within 15 days. It comes days after college students living in a Gujarat hostel said they were forced to remove their underwear to prove they were not menstruating.