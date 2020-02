Human Reproductive Cloning: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

(STAT) – Sometimes what doesn’t happen is as interesting as what does.

Cloning human embryos has been possible for nearly seven years. Yet as far as I know, during that time no one has made a cloned baby or, apparently, has tried to make one. And what I find most surprising is that no one has announced they intend to make one.