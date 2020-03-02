Who Partners With Icmr to Strengthen Ethics in Health Research

(The Week) – Indian researchers are set to play a key role in setting the agenda for ethics in health research in southeast Asia. The ICMR’s bio-ethics unit at Bengaluru has been designated as a “WHO collaborating centre” for strengthening ethics in biomedical and health research.

The unit, located at the ICMR-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, would be the first centre in 11 countries in the Southeast Asia Region of WHO to be recognised for its work in the area of health research ethics, the ICMR said in a statement.