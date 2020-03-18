Mischief-Making Bots Attacked My Scientific Survey

(Nature) – Melissa Simone, a quantitative psychologist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, uses surveys to study eating behaviours in people from sexual and gender minorities (LGBT+). In less than 24 hours of promoting one such survey on Twitter, she received 386 responses. But in most cases there was nobody at the keyboard. Simone’s survey had been attacked by ‘bots’, automated online mischief-makers created by people who were probably targeting her survey for the US$15 reward she offered.