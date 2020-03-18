The New Coronavirus Can Last on Surfaces for Up to Three Days, Study Says

(CNN) – The coronavirus driving the current pandemic can live on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to three days, researchers say in a study published as a letter to the editor in the New England Journal of Medicine. And it can linger in aerosols — the suspension of tiny particles or droplets in the air — for three hours, the study says. The study, funded by the US National Institutes of Health, was initially posted online last week, but further details were published in the letter Tuesday.