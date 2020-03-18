Synairgen Gets Green Light for Coronavirus Drug Trial

(Reuters) – British pharmaceutical company Synairgen said on Wednesday it had the go-ahead to test a drug that could boost the lung function of patients with coronavirus, potentially assisting in the global fight against the pandemic. The company said it had received expedited approvals from regulators to trial the drug – an inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a – in hospital patients who have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.