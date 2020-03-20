Slightly Dirty Water ‘Still OK’ Against Coronavirus

(SciDevNet) – Handwashing is a crucial coronavirus defence strategy, but millions of the world’s most vulnerable people have no access to water. Yet slightly dirty water such as that which has been used for laundry is still effective when combined with soap, handwashing specialist Myriam Sidibe from consumer product company Unilever told SciDev.Net ahead of World Water Day on 22 March. The World Health Organization says one in three people – about 2.2 billion – live without safe drinking water.