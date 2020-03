‘Delivering Coffins Non-Stop’: Coronavirus Stalks a Paris Nursing Home

(Reuters) – Outside a Paris retirement home on Wednesday, a director rushed out and told the man delivering a coffin to use a side entrance, away from prying eyes. The coffin, one of three brought the same morning, came hours after officials said 13 elderly residents had died in the home since March 11 and that more than 80 others were believed to have the coronavirus.